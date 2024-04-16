Paris Or Pisa, Milind Soman Always Finds 'Fitter Indians Around The World'

Milind Soman with a fan. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman has been one of the celebrity poster boys for a healthy lifestyle in the country for years now. The model-actor has devoted his social media timelines to encouraging fans to be physically active. A case in point is his “push-ups for selfie” challenge, where he asks fans to perform push-ups if they want a selfie with him. Milind Soman, who was in Paris for a marathon recently, has shared a bunch of images of his fans pulling off the challenge, on the streets of Europe. The images feature people performing the challenge with the Eiffel Tower and the Leaning Tower of Pisa in the background. Sharing the images, Milind Soman said: “So happy to meet fitter Indians around the world. #pushups4selfie whether Paris or Pisa! Push-ups every day, start with one set. #Take1minute.”

It comes as no surprise that fans had a lot to say about the post. Highlighting the uniqueness of the trend, one fan said: “If travelling anywhere in the world, I see people doing push-ups I'll know you're around.” Another user said: “You look like my PE teacher who used to encourage us to do push-ups.” A third user said: “I would just like to bump into you for this push-up thing. Love your enthusiasm for fitness,” while another wrote: “Love this tradition. Waiting for my turn for a push-up selfie.” Speaking for most of us, one Milind Soman fan said: “BRB, improving my push-up form just so that you'll give me a selfie.” “This will be me one day!! I learned to do 20 push-ups just because you've been motivating people!” said another.

“In front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you made people lean and even made them do push-ups... even if it's just for a selfie, At least people are doing it. great awareness,” gushed a fan. Check out the images here:

Before this, Milind Soman shared a bunch of images with his wife Ankita Konwar from Paris. From participating in a marathon to capturing moments in front of the Eiffel Tower and wandering the charming streets of the city, their pictures exude love and romance. There are also several frames of the couple stealing a kiss. Sharing the images, Milind Soman wrote: “ Paris- the city of love, before, after and in between. One more marathon for Ankita Konwar and me, highly recommended, great weather, tough route, and French support now off to see the museums and more food !!!!! Have fun people,” read the caption attached to the post.” Cue the collective "awws".

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. Milind Soman is best known for his work in the music video Made In India, and movies such as 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastani.