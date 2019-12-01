'Death By Chocolate,' Deepika Padukone Compares Hrithik Roshan To This Dessert

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan photographed in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan occupied the top spot on Sunday's list of trends, courtesy the actress' cheeky tweet. On Sunday, the 33-year-old actress, in her Twitter post, compared Hrithik Roshan to a dessert from a popular eatery named Corner House. "Hrithik Roshan in War is like Death By Chocolate (an ice cream flavor) from Corner House.... Just saying," tweeted Deepika Padukone. As of now Hrithik Roshan has not reacted to the "Padmaavat" actress' post, but we would love to see his reaction. Minutes after Deepika tweeted, her fans started commenting on her post. A section of the Internet asked the actors to do a film together, while others were curious to see Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh's reaction to the post. "Can we please see you both together in a film anytime soon?" commented a fan. "Please sign a movie together," wrote another.

Check out Deepika Padukone's tweet here:

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have not co-starred in a film yet. However, earlier, there were reports that the duo might be seen sharing space together and that Deepika would be cast as Sita and Hrithik as Rama in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana. However the film's director Nitesh Tiwari denied the rumours in an interview.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Her next project is Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will play Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in the film.

Hrithik Roshan's last project was the super hit film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The actor was also seen in Super 30, this year. The actor has reportedly been locked in to play Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake of 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, which Farah Khan is making in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. However, no official announcement has been made as of now.