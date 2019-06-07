Hrithik Roshan May Step Into Amitabh Bachchan's Shoes For Satte Pe Satta Remake: Reports

Hrithik Roshan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were also being considered for the role Hrithik has reportedly given a verbal nod to the project Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly been locked in to play Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake of 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, which Farah Khan is making in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. As per a Pinkvilla report, Hrithik Roshan has "given a verbal nod" to the project after meeting Farah Khan. A source was quoted as saying: "Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Hrithik was their first choice." Hrithik earlier played the lead role in the remake of Agneepath, one of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic films.

"Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that," the source added.

Earlier it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were also considered to play the lead in Satte Pe Satta remake. Shah Rukh has stepped into Big B's shoes for the remake of Don before. Meanwhile, Farah Khan has earlier worked with both Akshay (Tees Maar Khan) and Shah Rukh (Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year).

However, the source said that choosing Hrithik over Shah Rukh and Akshay was for a reason. "They didn't want someone too old or too young for this movie. The hero has to look the eldest of the lot and still not too old for marriage. They wanted someone in their 40s as the role would fit them perfectly. In fact, even Amit ji was 40 when Satte Pe Satta released," the source told Pinkvilla.

As of now, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of Super 30 come July. Hrithik plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.