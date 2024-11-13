Crazy Viral: Priyanka Chopra And ChatGPT - A Match Made in Meme Heaven

Priyanka Chopra recently expressed her fondness for ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, in a fun and playful way on social media. The actress shared a series of memes on her Instagram stories, but one particular meme featuring ChatGPT caught our attention. The meme was inspired by a scene from the iconic 1989 Salman Khan film Maine Pyar Kiya, featuring the song Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali. In the clip, Salman Khan lovingly holds actress Bhagyashree and mouths the line "Mere sawaalon ka... jawaab do" (give answers to my questions). The meme humorously placed ChatGPT in the role of Bhagyashree, with Salman representing "me" and ChatGPT labelled "ChatGPT."

Along with the meme, Priyanka wrote, "Same OK Gn," humorously relating to the interaction depicted, suggesting that she too finds herself asking ChatGPT questions and getting quick answers in return.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her life with her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Among the photos were selfies, pictures of flowers, some early Christmas lights and a clip of her pre-makeup skincare routine. One of the highlights was an adorable picture of Malti Marie walking around with a rainbow unicorn blanket draped over her face. The fun didn't stop there.

Priyanka followed up with a photo of herself laughing and added, "My daughter is funny!" She also shared a photo of Malti sitting on the floor, playing with her Minnie Mouse plush toys, humorously captioning it, "I'm not crying... you are." The caption read, "This past week was...1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven't seen you for a while 3: it's almost that time 4: skin prep before starting make up 5: so pretty 6: "I'm a rainbow ghost " - MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana's eyes.. 9: " My family, I gotchu everyone " I'm not crying.. you are."

Earlier this month, the Chopra-Jonas family celebrated Diwali together. The pictures feature Malti Marie dressed in a beautiful floral-embroidered sari set. Priyanka shared a series of photos from the celebration and called it "a perfect Diwaloween."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.