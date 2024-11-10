Halloween Is Over, But Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Is Still A "Rainbow Ghost". She Took The Assignment Seriously

Priyanka Chopra may have a little comedian in the making. The Citadel star recently shared glimpses of her life with her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Among the photos were selfies, pictures of flowers, some early Christmas lights and a clip of her pre-makeup skincare routine. One of the highlights was an adorable picture of Malti Marie walking around with a rainbow unicorn blanket draped over her face. The fun didn't stop there. Priyanka followed up with a photo of herself laughing and added, "My daughter is funny!" She also shared a photo of Malti sitting on the floor, playing with her Minnie Mouse plush toys, humorously captioning it, "I'm not crying... you are." The caption read, "This past week was...1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven't seen you for a while 3: it's almost that time 4: skin prep before starting make up 5: so pretty 6: "I'm a rainbow ghost " - MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana's eyes.. 9: " My family, I gotchu everyone " I'm not crying.. you are."

Earlier this month, the Chopra-Jonas family celebrated Diwali together. The pictures feature Malti Marie dressed in a beautiful floral-embroidered sari set. Priyanka shared a series of photos from the celebration and called it "a perfect Diwaloween."

Last month, Priyanka shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London. The first photo captures Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. They also connected with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, over a video call while holding their pooja thaalis. Another picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. She also gave a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm. In the last picture, both Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling their hearts out. Priyanka's post was accompanied by the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Dressed in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive look with traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. In her post, she wished, "Happy Karwa Chauth," and humorously noted, "And yes, I'm filmy." She geotagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.