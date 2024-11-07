Priyanka Chopra's "Little Ballerina" Malti Marie Is Our Favourite

Another day, another oh-so-cute glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress has shared a picture of Malti's ballet class on her Instagram Stories. Here, the little one is seen having a fun time with other kids inside a ballet studio. She looks cute as a cupcake in a pink dress and matching ballerina shoes. Are you gushing? Because we, definitely, are. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “My little ballerina (ballet shoes, white heart and smiling face with heart emoji)”.

Before this, we got a glimpse of our favourite Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Priyanka Chopra's “October roll”. From colouring her book to playing with a desi Barbie doll, Malti stole the spotlight and how. The actress also allowed us to take a look at her Diwali and Halloween celebrations.

On Diwali, Priyanka uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram of her in-house celebrations. In the opening frame, Priyanka is seen living the moment with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter. The father-daughter duo's twinning game is on point. Next, we can see the Jonas-Chopra family performing Diwali puja. Sharing the album, the actress wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.” Replying to the post, Saba Pataudi said, “Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.”

Now, look at Priyanka Chopra's “Perfect Diwaloween.”

Do you know that Malti Marie can speak Hindi? Not too long ago, when Priyanka was filming for the second season of her spy series Citadel in London, Malti and Nick Jonas accompanied her to the sets. While the carousel of images contained BTS glimpses of her shoot days, she asked fans to take note of the 19th slide. In the clip, Malti says, “In Hindi…” to which Nick replies, “In Hindi... what?" Adorably Maltie says, “In Hindi, theek hoon (I am okay).” So sweet.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State. John Cena and Idris Elba are also a part of the project.