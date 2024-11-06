Hi Kevin Jonas, Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra Posted A Cute Birthday Wish For You

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in May 2022. Nick and Priyanka frequently share heartwarming family moments on their social media. A few days ago, Priyanka celebrated Diwali with her family and made sure to keep her fans updated by posting a series of snaps on Instagram. In the pictures, the family of three is seen dressed in ethnic outfits, performing puja, and enjoying quality time together. The side note read, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to blend their cultures in the most unique ways. This year, they celebrated "Diwaloween" — a fusion of Diwali and Halloween. True to form, Priyanka shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram from their celebration. “Just a perfect Diwaloween,” read the text attached to her post.

Before celebrating "Diwaloween," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas observed Karwa Chauth in their own special way. Priyanka fasted for the well-being and longevity of her husband, Nick. The actress shared a beautiful festive album on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but gush over the sweet moments. Priyanka's minimal mehendi won the hearts of many desi divas. In her caption, she wrote, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I'm filmy.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Bluff and Heads of State.