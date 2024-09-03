Viral: Meet Kareena Kapoor's New Photographer - Son Jeh

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor. The trailer of Kareena Kapoor's film The Buckingham Murders released today. The actress shared a bunch of pictures from a special shoot on the sidelines of the event. What drew the viewers' attention were the pictures featuring Kareena and son Jeh. In one picture, Jeh can be seen clicking his mother's photo on mobile. In another, he can be seen making a goofy face while Kareena poses for the camera in style. For the event, Kareena Kapoor wore a black pantsuit. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Mama's gotta go to work... see you at the cinemas on 13th September..." Neetu Kapoor shared a series of fire emojis in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Jehhhhhjuu." Zahan Kapoor wrote, "Love these." Ektaa Kapoor also shared fire emojis on the post. Take a look:

The trailer of The Buckingham Murders promises an engaging and intriguing ride in the form of a murder mystery. Kareena Kapoor plays detective Jasmeet Bamra aka Jass, who has taken up a case of the death of a young man. Kareena Kapoor shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Trailer out now. The Buckingham Murders in cinemas on 13th September." Take a look:

The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding. The film features an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor.

The film premiered at several film festivals and it garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. It will release exclusively in cinemas on September 13.