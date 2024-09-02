Crazy Viral: Gorgeous Pics Of Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone From Maternity Shoot. Bonus - Ranveer Singh

If gorgeousness has a name, it has to be Deepika Padukone. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shared oh-so-stunning pictures of herself from a maternity shoot. She was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh and they literally complement each other in the pictures. Deepika can be seen showing off her baby bump in all the pictures. The couple pictures scream love, companionship and togetherness. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared identical posts and dropped a series of emojis on the pictures. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Aditi Rao Hydari, Homi Adajania, Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped love emojis below the pictures. As the couple shared pictures, users on social media speculated that the actress might be expecting twins. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Take a look:

Recently, Deepika Padukone made a few appearances with her friends and family members. She was spotted on dinner dates with family on a couple of occasions. Recently, the actress was spotted with Lakshya Sen on a dinner date. The actress was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. ICYDK, Deepika's dad and Badminton ace Prakash Padukone coached Lakshya Sen.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.