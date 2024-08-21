Crazy Viral: A Pic From Aryan Khan And Suhana's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan is over but pictures from the celebrations are still trending a great deal on social media. A new photo of the Khan siblings - Aryan and Suhana from their celebrations is going crazy viral on social media. The photo from the festivities was originally shared by Suhana and Aryan's cousin Alia Chhiba and they have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to them on X (earlier known as Twitter). Meanwhile, a photo of AbRam from the festivities was also shared by Alia Chhiba on her Instagram story and adorable can't even begin to describe it.

Check out the viral pictures here:

On the work front, Aryan Khan is directing a show, which will feature Bobby Deol. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year, Bobby Deol shared the news. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies last year. She starred in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.