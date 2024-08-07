ICYMI, <i>Heeramandi</i> Actor Taha Shah Badussha Partied With Suhana Khan. See Viral Pic

Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha, who recently attended an event in Mumbai, shared a picture with Suhana Khan on his Instagram feed. For the event, Taha sported an all-black look while Suhana wore a brown floral printed dress. Suhana's brother Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan, Kill actor Lakshya, Avantika Malik (Imran Khan's ex-wife) also attended the event. Taha shared inside pictures with Aryan Khan, Badshah, Lakshya as well. Taha simply captioned the images, "Fun Night!" Take a look:

Taha has been making the right noise ever since the Netflix series released. Last month, Taha met Tom Cruise at the European premiere of Lee Isaac Chung's movie Twisters at Cineworld Leicester Square. Taha also uploaded a picture and a video on Instagram with the superstar. In the first snap, the duo can be seen smiling for the camera. While Tom is wearing a white T-shirt, Taha looks sharp in a suit. In the video, the actors are sharing a warm hug. "Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!" Taha wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Taha Shah Badussha also dropped a bunch of pictures from his London vacation on Instagram. Taha can be seen taking a walk through the "timeless streets" of the picturesque location. The side note read, "Strolling through London's timeless streets." Take a look:

Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Netflix show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.