Suhana Khan's Summer In New York Album Gets Big Love From Navya Nanda, Bhavana Pandey

Image Instagrammed by Suhana Khan. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Suhana Khan is currently in New York with father Shah Rukh Khan. They reportedly went to New York for the pre-production work of Shah Rukh Khan's next film King. On the sidelines of work, Suhana scooped some time out to visit the city. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram feed. The carousel album features no-makeup pictures of Suhana, a mirror selfie, and a couple of cityscapes. The picture, which caught our attention, was the one in which Suhana can be seen posing with a camera. She can be seen wearing a white tank top matched with a vibrant coloured skirt. Suhana simply wrote in the caption, "Summer in the city". The post drew instant reactions from Suhana's friends and fans. Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji. Tara Sharma, who worked with Suhana in The Archies, dropped a heart emoji. Bhavana Pandey also dropped a series of emojis. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "And how beautiful are you my darling?" Take a look:

A day ago, Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from a New York cafe went viral. Fan pages dedicated to the superstar shared pictures in which the father-daughter duo were spotted shopping. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are captured with their backs to the camera in one click. In another click, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen trying out a shoe. Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned them, "King SRK doing shopping with his daughter." Take a look:

Last month, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were spotted partying at a London club. Several photos and videos went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Suhana and Agastya are seen dancing. The actress looks stunning as ever in a white top teamed with blue denims. Agastya, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black shirt paired with pants. Take a look:

So apparently Khans fam is still in London. Suhana from last night #SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/eyDcEBPdQ1 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) June 27, 2024

On the work front, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film released on Netflix last year.