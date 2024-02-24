Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-Arjun Rampal's Film Earns Rs 4 Crore

Vidyut Jammawal in Crakk. (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa opened to theatres on Friday, February 23. The action-entertainer also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. Crakk, on its first day, collected Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The film has been backed by Vidyut Jammwal. It is also touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film. The makers of Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa, directed by Aditya Datt, organised a special screening for the industry in Mumbai. From Emraan Hashmi to Vidya Malvade, Bollywood stars came under one roof to support the film.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave one star to Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa. He wrote, “Crakk is everything that it is cracked up to be - an extreme sports action movie replete with stunts and swerves that spring from a stunted imagination. All that the shallow genre exercise manages to deliver is extreme ennui. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, who helmed action star Vidyut Jammwal's third Commando film, Crakk is marred by terrible acting, disorienting editing, a strident background score and overwrought sound design.”

For Vidyut Jammwal's character in the film, he added, “Daredevil slum boy Siddharth "Siddhu" Dixit (Jammwal) dreams of participating in a life-threatening sporting contest called Maidaan, which the ruthless showrunner Dev (Arjun Rampal) calls "the most-watched event in the world. The young man, who proves his mettle in the film's credits sequence with stunts on a local train and then gives pursuing policemen the slip, travels to a faraway land without a valid visa. He lines up with 31 other contestants from across the world for a shot at the champion's title, which involves getting the better of Dev mentally and physically in a final challenge that follows the three races.”