Arjun Rampal Poses With Girlfriend Gabriella, Daughters Mahikaa And Myra At Crakk Screening

Arjun Rampal and his daughters at Crakk screening

The makers of Crakk, which is set to release on Friday, held a grand screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday night. At the screening, the film's lead actor Arjun Rampal was accomapnied by his cheer squad, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his first marriage. The Actor was spotted posing on the red carpet of the screening with all three. The actor, dressed in a blue suit, looked dapper as he posed in style with his daughters and girlfriend.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the screening:

The screening was attended by others from the film fraternity as well. Arjun Rampal's Crakk co-star Nora Fatehi slipped into a red dress for the occasion. Other stars attending the screening included Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi, Mannara Chopra, who recently appeared in Bigg Boss 17, Vidya Malavade among others.

Earlier, Vidyut Jammwal shared the title track of his upcoming film Crakk. The stunts caught the eye of fans and while many have praised the actor, others have also pointed out that the stunts are incredibly dangerous and his post may encourage some fans to try to emulate the moves. It may be noted that the post does not feature any disclaimer advising people not to try such stunts. For instance, one fan wrote, “Sir, I respect you most as a martial artist in the world but sir you need to stop these stunts. It can be harmful for this generation… teens can do this… I want to request sir.” Asking him to be more responsible with the stunts, another user said: “You will be very criticised for this if you are showing something like this in theatre what small kids will learn from you very disappointed sir awareness do support nahi.”

Check out the post here:

Crakk has been co-written and directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal. Touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film, Crakk will release in theatres on February 23.