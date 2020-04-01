'Crafting Memories': Pages From Shilpa Shetty's Mother-Son Diaries With Viaan

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram
- It features her son Viaan
- The mother-son duo can be seen preparing love notes for each other
Shilpa Shetty, who is currently at home with family, keeps sharing snippets of her quality time with her son Viaan, on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty, 44, shared an adorable video with son Viaan, 7, where the mother-son duo can be seen engrossed in a "crafting memories" session. In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen cutting papers, painting them and preparing "little love notes" to gift each other. Sharing the beautiful snippet, Shilpa wrote a heartfelt caption making a reference to the ongoing crisis due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The Baazigar actress wrote, "It's a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what's happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I'm also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other."
Asking her Instafam to "make this time memorable" for kids, Shilpa added, "I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this crafting memories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids!"
Adding a little prayer for "all the children in pain and suffering", Shilpa wrapped her post saying, "Today, I'm grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love."
See the post by Shilpa here:
It's a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what's happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I'm also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! Today, I'm grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6
Shilpa has been keeping her Instafam updated with her activities during this time of nationwide lockdown. From her "tie and dye" sessions with Viaan to "cleaning and tending to the garden" videos, Shilpa has been keeping her fans amused. Take a look:
"How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can't be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad! Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn't going to help as much as you'd think it would You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it's a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home , with a special appearance by Simba! (Who nearly got her tail dyed) By the way, the t-shirts we're wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids' daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try. Things required: A pair of gloves White t-shirt Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho
Today, even my Monday is a "SONDAY". Mommy + Son motivation = Monday motivation?! My competition is in house Have to work really hard, It's never too late guys... Your time is NOW or NEVER. . . . . . #mondaymotivation #momandson #sonday #fitspiration #inspiration #fitness #health #gratitude #swasthrahomastraho #fitindia #GetFit2020
Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free "chocolate heart cake" with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something's don't change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we 'have' on hand , and let's spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... . . . . . . #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime #SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe
Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I'm grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don't forget to let them know that you value them. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhome #staysafe #blessed #gratitude #quarantinelife #selfisolation
A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra pledged their donation to the PM-CARES relief fund aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Sharing the pledge, Shilpa wrote, "There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless."
There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. Swipe for all the information to donate to @narendramodi Ji's PM-CARES Fund. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9 . . . . #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #COVID19
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.