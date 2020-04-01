'Crafting Memories': Pages From Shilpa Shetty's Mother-Son Diaries With Viaan

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram

It features her son Viaan

The mother-son duo can be seen preparing love notes for each other

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently at home with family, keeps sharing snippets of her quality time with her son Viaan, on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty, 44, shared an adorable video with son Viaan, 7, where the mother-son duo can be seen engrossed in a "crafting memories" session. In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen cutting papers, painting them and preparing "little love notes" to gift each other. Sharing the beautiful snippet, Shilpa wrote a heartfelt caption making a reference to the ongoing crisis due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The Baazigar actress wrote, "It's a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what's happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I'm also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other."

Asking her Instafam to "make this time memorable" for kids, Shilpa added, "I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this crafting memories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids!"

Adding a little prayer for "all the children in pain and suffering", Shilpa wrapped her post saying, "Today, I'm grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love."

See the post by Shilpa here:

Shilpa has been keeping her Instafam updated with her activities during this time of nationwide lockdown. From her "tie and dye" sessions with Viaan to "cleaning and tending to the garden" videos, Shilpa has been keeping her fans amused. Take a look:

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra pledged their donation to the PM-CARES relief fund aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Sharing the pledge, Shilpa wrote, "There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.