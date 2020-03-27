Shilpa Shetty, On Sweeping Duty, Says: 'Isse Better Work-Out Nahi Ho Sakta'

Screenshot from video shared by Shilpa Shetty (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's work-out video today got a little twist. The 44-year-old actress ditched the gym and hit the garden with a jhadu instead. Looks like her share of today's household chores was to clean the garden. Shilpa shared a video of hers jhadu-ing away dead leaves in the garden area, thanking her house-helps, who are usually in charge of keeping the house clean. In the video, Shilpa says: "This is a work-out guys. Maid nahi ayi hai... garden ho... ghar ho... safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein karne layek occupation bhi mil jaata hai. Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio."

Shilpa accompanied her video with a heart-felt note about the secret heroes of her house: "Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I'm grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don't forget to let them know that you value them."

Ahead of Shilpa Shetty's jhadu video, actress Katrina Kaif trended a great deal for a video of her cleaning the house, during which the broom eventually doubled up as a cricket bat for her.

Shilpa has otherwise been busy with monitoring husband Raj Kundra's work-out regimes, baking with her son Viaan and making ROFL TikTok videos.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, daughter Samisha, via surrogacy in February. Shamisha just turned 40-days-old on Thursday. On the work front, On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.