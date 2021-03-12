'Couples On Instagram,' Can You Please Be As Candid As Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna In This Pic

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle and Akshay are currently on a vacation

"Couples on Instagram and then in reality," wrote Twinkle

She added the hashtag #SmileOkPlease to her post

Twinkle Khanna has her way with words and Akshay Kumar with, well, candid expressions, which is why they are a perfect match. We were reminded of this courtesy Mrs Funnybones' latest Instagram entry which is adorably honest. On her Instagram profile, the writer posted two pictures with her superstar husband Akshay Kumar. Please note that the couple can be seen sporting drastically different expressions in both the photographs. The couple, who are currently on a vacation together, can be seen flashing their bright grins in the first shot. The second one features them being their real, candid selves. Cherry on the cake: their expressions.

Twinkle Khanna, adding her signature style of humour, accompanied the post with the hashtag #SmileOkPlease. She wrote in her caption: "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces."

Check out Twinke Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are holidaying at a beach destination. The actor, posting a picture with the author on Instagram, wrote: "Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 20 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 18-year-old Aarav and Nitara (8).

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His impressive line-up of films also includes Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was last seen in the horror comedy Laxmii.