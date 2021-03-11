'A Getaway In The Middle Of A Pandemic' Looks Like This For Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently on a much-needed vacation at a beach destination. The actor, on Thursday, shared a loved-up photo of himself and Twinkle, who is now an author, from their holiday, which he described as "a getaway in the middle of a pandemic." In the photo, the duo look beyond happy and relaxed. Akshay Kumar can be seen sporting a white t-shirt while clicking a selfie with Twinkle, who looks pretty in a multicoloured outfit. "Happy place = Happy face," wrote the actor in the caption and added: "We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime."

See Akshay Kumar's post here:

Akshay was filming Bachchan Pandey before he took off to an undisclosed beach destination. The actor, whose film Laxmii released last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been working back-to-back on new projects.

Recently, he shared that he will soon start filming Ram Setu. Posting a picture of himself and his co-stars having a script reading session with director Abhishek Sharma, he wrote: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one."

Akshay Kumar has a long list of upcoming films. Sooryavanshi, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif, will release this year. His film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, titled Atrangi Re, will open in theatres on August 6.

The actor also has spy thriller Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj lined up.