Cirkus First Poster: Ranveer Singh Is The Life Of This 'Golmaal' Party

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: cirkus)

You know it is one helluva poster when it has Ranveer Singh in a circus setting. The poster features Ranveer Singh introducing us to his fellow cast members - there are so many of them. The primary cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, which has been directed by Rohit Shetty and it also features Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Phew!

Sharing the film's poster, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Cirkus this Christmas." The film's director Rohit Shetty wrote: "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... Once again! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today! 'Cirkus' is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai." About the Golmaal reference, most of the cast members have featured in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of films, which are replete with humour.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post:

Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba. They also collaborated for Sooryavanshi, in which Ranveer had an extended cameo. The film featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Cirkus has been filmed across Mumbai, Goa and Ooty. The film will be co-produced Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment.