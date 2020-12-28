Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Pic From The Sets Of Cirkus

Ranveer Singh with director Rohit Shetty. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh collaborated with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus in October

The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer have previously worked in Simmba

Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty have started working on their new film Cirkus. The movie, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a BTS picture from the sets of Cirkus. In the photo, the actor appears to be jumping for joy with Rohit Shetty sitting close to him. "Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding!" Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer first collaborated for the 2018 movie Simmba which marked two years on Monday. .

First, take a look at Ranveer Singh's post.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh celebrated two years of Simmba like this:

After their 2018 film Simmba, Ranveer Singh worked with Rohit Shetty for the director's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh and Rohit collaborated for Cirkus, which will be filmed across Mumbai, Goa and Ooty, in October. The film will be co-produced Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the 2019 film Gully Boy, which also starred Alia Bhatt. The film was India's official entry to Oscars 2020. The actor has a couple of films lined up - Kabir Khan's '83, Karan Johar's Takht and Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. '83 was initially supposed to release in April but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will now hit theatres on Christmas next year. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is also expected to release next year.