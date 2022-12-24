Christmas Eve 2022: Inside Lisa Haydon's Festivities With Family

Lisa Haydon pictured with family. (courtesy: lisahaydon)

Model-turned actress Lisa Haydon's Christmas greetings for the year arrived a day early. The actress shared a super cute picture from her festivities on Christmas Eve. In the picture shard by Lisa on her Instagrsm stories, she can be seen happily posing along with her family. Lisa can be seen smiling with all her heart as she holds daughter Lara in her arms. We also got a glimpse of a Christmas tree, all lit up in the background. The actress captioned the picture: So happy my fam are here." See the picture shared by Lisa Haydon here:

Screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram story.

Lisa Haydon loves to share pictures with her family on social media. Earlier this year, she shared this super cute picture with husband Dino Lalvani and kids Lara, Zack and Leo. She captioned the post: "Kiss me, quick... before the light changes."

"Life's precious moments," Lisa captioned this video with her daughter.

Model-turned actress Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha (which starred Sonam Kapoor in the titular role), married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo in February 2020. They are also parents to a daughter named Lara.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few. Lisa also featured in the web-series The Trip (Season 1) and she was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.