Christmas 2023: Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu's Festivities In London

Sonam with family. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, shared photos from the family's Christmas celebrations there. The pictures also feature their son Vayu posing next to a giant Christmas tree with gifts placed next to it. The actress also shared photos of the decor and food spread. "Festive season with the best...Grateful for all the love and spirit," read the caption on Sonam Kapoor's post. In the comments section, Sonam's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, wrote, "Vibe."

See photos from Sonam Kapoor's Christmas album here:

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu. Sonam Kapoor frequently delights her Instafam with photos of her son. On dad Anil Kapoor's birthday, she shared photos of the veteran actor with his grandson Vayu.

This is the post we are talking about:

Sonam is the eldest of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor's three children (her younger siblings are film producer Rhea and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor). In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year. It released on OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.