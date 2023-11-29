Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja And Tamannaah-Vijay Varma Lit Up An Event Like This

Sonam-Anand and Vijay Tamannaah at a fashion event.

Bollywood celebs Sonam Kapoor and Tamannaah turned up in their glamorous best for Vogue's Forces Of Fashion in Mumbai on Wednesday night and no they were not alone. Accompanying the actresses on the red carpet were their respective partners. Sonam Kapoor, who wore a gorgeous orange gown for the event was accompanied by her husband Anannd Ahuja, who complemented her in a grey suit. Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah's plus one at the event was her boyfriend, Vijay Varma. Tamannaah was seen wearing a gold and black gown while Vijay turned up at the event in a blue co-ord set.

See how the couples looked on the red carpet:

Other actresses adding glamour to the fashion event were Karisma Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Khushi Kapoor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. All four were dressed in black outfits and looked equally gorgeous.

See some pictures from the night:

Meanwhile Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, never fail to serve goals. A few days back, Anand Ahuja uploaded an adorable picture of son Vayu. In it, he can be seen holding a basket ball in front of a shelf full of such balls. In another picture, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. While Sonam can be seen dressed in black, Anand Ahuja can be seen wearing white. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay." #DalaiLama. Anand added the hashtags, "#VayusParents @sonamkapoor." Take a look:

A few months back, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Vayu with his father Anand and uncle Anant Ahuja. In the photo - which features a geotag for Notting Hill - Anand is seen holding his son over his head while Anant is seen giving the little one a cup to play with. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz#everydayphenomenal." In response to the post, Anand Ahuja said, "Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos." Take a look:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor have been married since 2018. They welcomed Vayu in 2022.