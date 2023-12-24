Sonam Kapoor's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For Dad Anil Kapoor. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Vayu

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's wish for dad Anil Kapoor on his 67th birthday is all heart. The Raanjhanaa star on Sunday wished her dad on his big day with an adorable post. The actress shared shared a host of pictures of the actor with her son Vayu and some throwback pictures of the Nayak star alongside a sweet wish. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you're the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you."

Besides Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's brothers Boney and Sanjay also wished his on his birthday. Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture of himself with Anil Kapoor and wrote, "Happy birthday big brother, You've always been a inspiration."

Boney Kapoor also wished Anil Kapoor in his own special way. He posted a throwback picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "25th birthday ki Mubarakan."

On the work front, after unveiling the looks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the Fighter makers released a new poster featuring Anil Kapoor earlier this month. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen donning a flying suit. Anil Kapoor introduced himself as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh from the film. He wrote in the caption, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever." Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming, dropped hi-five emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time.