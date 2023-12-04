Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply To Suhana When She Complained About Choreographer Ganesh Hegde

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar film will be released on December 7 on Netflix. The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Be it the songs or Suhana and Khushi's skating skills, the film is making all the right noises. Now, Ganesh Hegde, who choreographed the recently released track Dhishoom Dhishoom, has opened up about working with Suhana. FYI: Ganesh Hegde and Suhana's superstar father Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on a number of songs including Main Hoon Don from Don - The Chase Begins Again. In a conversation with News18, Ganesh Hegde opened up about SRK's visit to the rehearsals.

Ganesh Hegde said, “He [Shah Rukh Khan] came to the rehearsal hall when they were practising skating. When he sees something good, he gets very excited and happy and that's exactly what had happened.”

“When we took a break, he [SRK] came to me and told me that Suhana [Khan] was saying that I [Ganesh] don't compliment her. To this, he [SRK] said to her, ‘Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega?” Ganesh Hegde added while discussing Suhana 's complaints.

Explaining why he refrained from praising Suhana Khan, Ganesh Hegde stated, “I told her that if I complimented her, she would stop at one 100 percent and I wanted her to push to 150 percent. Once the song was over, I told her why I wasn't praising her earlier. I also told her about the amazing job she did and she was very happy.”

While we all are waiting for The Archies with full excitement, the gang is doing one thing after another to keep us hooked. A few days ago, the official Instagram page of The Archies joined forces with Suhana Khan to share a playful video. In the clip, Agastya Nanda and Suhana engaged in the "milkshake challenge." While playing the game, Agastya labelled Suhana as a "very big gossip queen" and "the least funny person." To get back at him, Suhana playfully dubbed him as "moody." Take a look at the video below:

In addition to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, The Archies also feature Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Vedang Raina.