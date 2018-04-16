Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Team Has A New Member - Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in by producer Ram Charan to feature in his father Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tamannaah says starring in this film is a 'matter of national pride' It's an honour to be sharing screen space Chiranjeevi: Tamannaah Tamannaah says she'll have to do a research about the character she plays Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, reports news agency IANS. Speaking to IANS, the Baahubali actress said: "It's a great honour to be sharing the screen space with two of my favourite actors - Chiranjeevi and



Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, with whom Tamannaah co-starred in 2012 film Racha. Amitabh Bachchan has already filmed his portion for the project last month. He posted a few pictures from the film's sets on social media:

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! . pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018



Meanwhile, Tamannaah hasn't revealed the details of the character she plays in the film but she told IANS: "I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there is very less material available online and I want to keep this as real as possible." Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.



Apart from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia has the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen up her sleeve.



(With inputs from IANS)



