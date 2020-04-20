Chiranjeevi Shared This Fam-Jam Pic. As If He Read Our Mind

Chiranjeevi shared this photo (courtesy chiranjeevikonidela)

South superstar Chiranjeevi, like all of us, is missing family get-togethers and how! The actor-politician shared a throwback photo not from long ago but from when siblings could catch up whenever wanted. Chiranjeevi's photo, which is now a fan favourite, features himself along with his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu, and their sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao. Chiranjeevi's mother Anjana Devi headlines the family photo. Describing the scene, Chiranjeevi wrote: "On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones." It is as if Chiranjeevi read our minds that he added this bit: "I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us soon!"

Chiranjeevi also recently featured in Prasoon Pandey-directed short film Family, which highlights the importance of practising social isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. The ensemble cast of the film was also headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, and also includes the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar and Prosenjit Chatterjee. "A big thank you to 'BIG B' for this wonderful initiative," he wrote.

Chiranjeevi, who has been reminding his fans and followers to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown, recently shared a video of him cleaning the cobbled pathway in front of his house with thought provoking caption: "The paths we take should always be clean."

Chiranjeevi made his debut on Instagram and Twitter just last month. He was last seen in the period piece Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.