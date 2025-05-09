<i>Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari</i> Re-Release: Why Chiranjeevi Wants Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor In The Sequel

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari celebrated its 35th anniversary today. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, originally released in 1990. Chiranjeevi expressed interest in a sequel with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari with Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead, was released in theatres on May 9, 1990. Also known as JVAS, the Telugu fantasy film was helmed by K Raghavendra Rao, and was a blockbuster. To celebrate the film's 35th anniversary, the film has been re-released in theatres today, May 9, 2025.

Speaking to Vyjayanthi Network, Chiranjeevi expressed his desire for a potential sequel to his film. He also mentioned that he would love to see Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The producer of the film, Aswani Dutt, and its director, K Raghavandra Rao, were also present during the interview. Chiranjeevi also expressed how much he misses Sridevi.

Chiranjeevi said, "I miss Sridevi very much on this occasion. She was the heart of JVAS (Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari). Her character felt like a dream. It was the first time we worked together, and our chemistry was truly special."

He added, "Initially, I wasn't in favour of a sequel. But today, I'd love to see Nag Ashwin direct it with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor (as the leads). The story would be closely tied to the original - it could be a dream project for both actors."

The music of the film was given by the legendary Ilayaraaja, while veteran Amrish Puri was seen in the role of the antagonist.

Back in the day, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari upon its release had become the highest-grossing Telugu film and had achieved a historic milestone.

As for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the duo are all set to star together for the first time in Peddi, which was previously titled RC16. The film will be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.



