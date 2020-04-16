Chiranjeevi Is Also In Lockdown Cleaning Mode. See What He Posted

Chiranjeevi in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

Highlights Chiranjeevi shared a post on Thursday

He posted a clip of himself

"Stay safe," he wrote

After son Ram Charan, it is south star Chiranjeevi's turn to show his fans how he is keeping himself busy during the nationwide lockdown. The actor is using his spare time to do several "lockdown activities," including cleaning. The reason we are saying this is because on Thursday, Chiranjeevi shared a video of himself in which he can be seen cleaning the premises of his bungalow by spraying water on the pebbled path. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers, a matching black cap and a pair of dark sunglasses. Sharing the clip, Chiranjeevi expressed his thoughts out loud and wrote: "The paths we take should always be clean."

Here's the post we are talking about:

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi's actor son Ram Charan channeled his inner chef and posted a video of himself cooking dinner for his wife Upasana. He shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote: "Cooking dinner for the Mrs." Here's the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Ram Charan's Instagram story.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha, daughter of actor Allu Ramalingaiah, in 1980. Other than Ram Charan, the couple have two daughters - Sushmita and Srija. Chiranjeevi is the uncle of Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Niharika and Sai Dharam Tej, all of whom are south actors.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the much talked-about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, the ensemble cast of which also includes Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.