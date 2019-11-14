Children's Day 2019: Salman Khan Danced To Slow Motion With Kids

Children's Day 2019: Salman Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Highlights "Happy Children's Day today and every day," Salman wrote The video has over 4 lakh views on Instagram Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat

It's Children's Day today, which means that the social media is bombarded with wishes. On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities posted wishes on social media, while others shared throwback pictures from their childhood days. Salman Khan too posted a wish for the day and he did it in his signature style. The 53-year-old actor shared a video of himself dancing with a few kids to the song Slow Motion from his film Bharat. Salman could be seen sporting an ear-to-ear grin in the video as he grooved with the kids. He captioned the video: "Happy Children's Day today and every day." The video had over 4 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Earlier, on Thursday, the actor released the video of the song Hud Hud Dabangg from his forthcoming film Dabangg 3. Sharing the video, Salman wrote: "Hud Hud pehle sunaya, ab aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap."

Check out the song here:

Salman's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai went on floors earlier this month. Salman shared a picture from the sets of the film along with his co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.