Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor And Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Is 'Rocking' At Over Rs 44 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Chhichhore opened in theaters on Friday The film collected Rs 8.10 crore on Monday The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari

Chhichhore, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, which opened in theaters on Friday, has collected Rs 44.08 crore within four days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the comedy film has been equally adept at performing well over the weekdays. He described the film's performance as "rocking" and wrote that the film witnessed a 10.66 % higher growth rate on Monday than it did on its opening day. The film collected Rs 8.10 crore on Monday. Sharing the box office report of the film on Tuesday, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon, working day] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... A rarity in today's times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: Rs 44.08 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... A rarity in today's times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

Chhichhore had an impressive start at the box office as it collected Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day. Taran Adarsh stated in his previous tweet that the film had a strong start at the box office and he also predicted that the film's weekend business would "spring a big surprise." Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1. Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3. Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri Rs. 7.32 cr. India biz."

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

Other than Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhorealso features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in key roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film showcases the a few college students and how theirs lives undergo drastic changes after they graduate.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.