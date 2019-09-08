Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor And Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Collects Over 19 Crore

Shraddha and Sushant in a still from Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's new-released film Chhichhore is performing well at the box office as the film earned over Rs 12 crore on its second day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Chhichhore, which also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles, might cross Rs 35 crore mark this weekend. Sharing the film's overall performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes Rs 35 crore [+/-] total in its weekend... Friday 7.32 crore, Saturday 12.25 crore. Total: Rs 19.57 crore. #India business."

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes Rs 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: Rs 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

Chhichhore revolves around the lives of a few college students and showcases how it undergo major changes after they all graduate. The film is divided into two parts - the first past shows the story of their lives as college students and the second part shows them as middle-aged people.

Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Anni, Shraddha Kapoor plays Maya, Varun Sharma plays Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Derek, Naveen Polishetty plays Acid while Tushar Pandey plays Mummy. Saharsh Kumar Shukla plays the role of Bevda in the film.

Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his work in Dangal and Bhoothnath Returns and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film opened in theatres on Friday.

