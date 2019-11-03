Chhath Puja 2019: Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic From The Festivities

Chhath Puja 2019: Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights "Sending my love to all of you," Hrithik wrote Hrithik's post received over 15 lakh likes on Instagram Hrithik was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan posted a glimpse of Chhath Puja festivities outside his house, on his Instagram profile on Saturday night. The 45-year-old actor posted a photograph of the people performing the puja near his house on Saturday night. "Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival," the actor wrote. He added, "Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today." Hrithik could be seen greeting his fans with a bright smile in the photograph. The actor shared the post with his 21.7 million fans on Instagram, of which over 15 lakh people liked his post.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Last year, Hrithik shared a post on how playing a Bihari In his film Super 30, gave him a better understanding of Chhath Puja. The actor posted a video on his Twitter profile and wrote: "It happens right in front of my home. I was always curious and intrigued by the scale and enthusiasm of this festival. Now, after playing a Bihari, I know about the significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect for those who keep this fast and I wish everyone a happy and soul cleansing Chhath Puja."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/j8UbqZHalm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 13, 2018

Hrithik Roshan featured in Super 30, which was based on the Super 30 programme, as a part of which mathematician Anand Kumar tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year. This year, the actor also starred in Siddharth Anand's super hit film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

