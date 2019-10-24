War Box Office Collection Day 21: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Collects Rs 307 Crore

War Box Office: Hrithik and Tiger in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

War, which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is ruling the box office. War opened to mixed reviews earlier this month but continues to dominate the box office trends as its overall collections have now reached over Rs 307 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. War's Hindi version alone has collected Rs. 293.50 crore and the contributions from the film's Tamil and Telugu prints take the total earnings to Rs 307.75 crore. Sharing the box office report of the film on Thursday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "War [Hindi; Week 3] Friday 2.80 crore, Saturday 4.35 crore, Sunday 5.60 crore, Monday 2.10 crore, Tuesday 1.80 crore, Wednesday 1.70 crore. Total: Rs 293.50 crore. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 307.75 crore. India business."

War is also the seventh highest grossing Hindi film and it has crossed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sultan and Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat", stated Taran Adarsh in his previous report.

Despite meddling reviews, War continues to show impressive numbers at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Powered by two loose-limbed, nimble-footed, buffed-up and resolutely stone-faced male leads, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War is all style and no substance."

Talking about the film's phenomenal performance, director Siddharth Anand told news agency IANS that he is "overwhelmed" by the numbers: "When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that 'War' has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us."

In case you haven't watched the film yet, take a look at its trailer:

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, War also features Vaani Kapoora and Ashutosh Rana.

