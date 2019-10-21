War Box Office Collection Day 19: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Tops 2019 Charts At Rs 301 Crore

War box office collection: Hrithik and Tiger in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights War features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles It also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand

No ceasefire here. War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has shot past the likes of Kabir Singh and Bharat to become this year's biggest film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film's Sunday earning of Rs 5.60 crore takes the total collection, Telugu and Tamil numbers included, to Rs 301.75 crore. War is 2019's only film to fetch Rs 300 crore, entering an elite group of films that include Aamir Khan's Dangal and PK and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. "War is 300 not out... YRF's third film to cross Rs 300 crore after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)... [Hindi; Week 3] Friday 2.80 crore, Saturday 4.35 crore, Sunday 5.60 crore. Total: Rs 287.90 crore. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 301.75 crore. India business," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Taran Adarsh tweeted this list of previous 300-crore films, not counting the super-duper successful Baahubali 2 which is in a league of its own.

War's box office benchmarks and week-wise break-up, per Mr Adarsh:

#War benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 1

Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Rs 125 cr: Day 4

Rs 150 cr: Day 5

Rs 175 cr: Day 6

Rs 200 cr: Day 7

Rs 225 cr: Day 8

Rs 250 cr: Day 11

Rs 275 cr: Day 13

Rs 300 cr: Day 19#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

Taran Adarsh also revealed that Hrithik Roshan has a profit-sharing deal for War and that we can now expect a sequel soon.

#War economics...

Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates.

CoP [Rs 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration.

Hrithik has a backend deal. He's a partner in profits.

#War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019

War director Siddharth Anand is thrilled by the numbers. "It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences. 'War' was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office," he told news agency IANS.

"When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that 'War' has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us," Siddharth Anand said.

War opened to middling reviews, which hasn't dented it's box office appeal. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee gave War 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "You begin to expect War to be a lean and mean soldiers-and-spies drama only to have your hopes dashed. War settles into a series of long-drawn-out action set pieces and contrived plot sleights designed to give Hrithik and Tiger the room to go all out."

War, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor, showcases the story of intelligence officer Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff), who is tasked with capturing and killing Kabir. The film has several nail-biting action sequences shot all over the world.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.