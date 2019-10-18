War Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Is Rs 288 Crore Strong

War box office collection: Hrithik and Tiger on a promotional poster. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights War is just Rs 12 crore away from the Rs 300 crore-mark The film may stay strong till the release of Housefull 4 The Siddharth Anand-directed film also features Vaani Kapoor

The second week of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is going pretty well as the film collected Rs 49.65 crore bringing the total to Rs 288 crore from all versions, tweeted tade analyst Taran Adarsh. He added that the Yash Raj Films backed project has another week to flourish at the box office before Housefull 4 releases on Diwali. "War stays strong in week 2... Has one more week to score... No major release (till Housefull 4) will help," Taran Adarsh tweeted The film's Hindi version collected Rs 275.15 crore in week 2 while adding up the box office numbers of the Tamil and Telugu versions, the total is 288 crore, he added.

Here's the day-wise week 3 break-up of War's box office collection:

#War stays strong in Week 2... Has one more week to score... No major release [till #HF4] will help... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.50 cr. Total: 275.15 cr. Incl #Tamil + #Telugu: 288 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

And this is War's weekly score card:

War released 10 days before The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra's first Hindi film in three years. However, the former destroyed the Shonali Bose-directed film at the ticket window as it refused to slow down. War, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore-mark at the domestic box office too. It's target is a mere Rs 12 crore.

Speaking about the film's success, Siddharth Anand told news agency IANS, "We wanted to give India its biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must watch film this festive season and we couldn't be more thankful."

War is one-of-its-kind two-hero action film with thrilling action sequences shot all over the world. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also features Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.