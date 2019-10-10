Viral: How Hrithik Roshan Transformed For His Role In War

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

We know from Hrithik Roshan's previous projects that the actor is comfortable experimenting with his onscreen appearances. From sporting multiple looks in Dhoom 2, to playing an educationist from Bihar in Super 30, Hrithik has pulled-off a variety of looks with confidence. The reason we brought this up today is because on Thursday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram profile, titled "The other side of K.A.B.I.R," a transformation film which traces how he transformed into the character of Kabir for his recently-released film War. Hrithik's transformation journey for War was anything but ordinary and the video reminds us of just that.

The video has snippets from Hrithik's rigorous training sessions. Hrithik Roshan has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. However, in order to match up to his co-actor Tiger Shroff's fitness level and in order to perform the high-octane action stunts in the film, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor had to undergo rigorous training. Hrithik, who suffered from slip-disc, had to work extra hard in order to change the look he sported in Super 30, which required him to be lean.

Check out the video here:

Tiger Shroff, who played Hrithik's arch enemy in War, but is a self-confessed Hrithik Roshan fan in real life, commented on the actor's video. He wrote: "Sir, bade hoke aap ki tarah banna hai.."

War opened in theatres on October 2 and the film has collected Rs 228.55 crore within 8 days of its release. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

