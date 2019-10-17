War Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 284 Crore

War box office collection: Hrithik and Tiger in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights War might cross the lifetime business of Dhoom 3 It is expected to join the Rs 300 crore club soon War has been directed by Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is ruling the box office. The film, which opened in theatres earlier this month, collected over Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With the latest earnings, the overall collections of the film have reached Rs 284 crore, tweeted Taran Adarsh. Going by the box office report, it appears that War will soon join the Rs 300 crore club. It is also expected to cross the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 and Salman Khan's Sultan. Sharing the phenomenal box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#War will cross *lifetime biz* of #Dhoom3 today [Wed]... Will cross #Sultan over the weekend... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr. Total: Rs 271.65 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: Rs 284.20 cr."

Take a look:

War opened to middling reviews on October 2. However, it can be said that Hrithik Roshan's fame is helping the film perform well at the box office. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed the film for NDTV and gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote: "That money has been generously spent in its making - it is a Yash Raj Films production after all - is obvious in the lavish mounting. Sadly, the screenplay (Sridhar Raghavan and Siddharth Anand) is terribly sloppy."

War revolves around the story of Indian intelligence officer Kabir (Hrithik) and his protege Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff). Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.