War Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Is 'Eleventh Highest Earning' Of All Time At Rs 271 Crore

War box office collection: Hrithik and Tiger in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights War opened in theatres last week The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film War continues its "splendid" run at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With the latest earnings, War has emerged as the "11th highest grossing Hindi film," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The total box office collection of War is Rs 271.65 crore, of which the Hindi version has contributed Rs 260 crore. Sharing the tremendous performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Saturday and Sunday, taking it closer to Rs 275 crore mark... War [Hindi; Week 2] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.20 crore, Sunday 13.20 crore. Total: Rs 260 crore. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 271.65 crore. India business."

#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2... Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to Rs 275 cr mark... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: Rs 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: Rs 271.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that War surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3 to become the fourth highest grossing movie of Yash Raj Films. He also stated that War becomes the 11th highest grossing Hindi film, leaving behind Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Salman Khan's Dangal and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. "War emerges 11th highest grossing Hindi film... (1) Baahubali 2 [Hindi], (2) Dangal, (3) Sanju, (4) PK, (5) Tiger Zinda Hai, (6) Bajrangi Bhaijaan, (7) Padmaavat, (8) Sultan, (9) Dhoom 3, (10) Kabir Singh... Uri moves to the 12th position," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

War, which opened to middling reviews on Wednesday, revolves around the story of Indian intelligence officer Kabir (played by Hrithik), who is killing India's assets abroad. Kabir's protege Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff) is tasked with capturing and killing Kabir.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

