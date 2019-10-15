War Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Eyes New Target Of Rs 300 Crore

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

War, which opened in theaters over two weeks ago, is unstoppable at the box office. The film has collected Rs 264.40 crore within 13 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite facing a "normal decline" in its business on Monday, the film garnered over Rs 4.40 crore on Monday. Including the film's Tamil and Telugu collections, it has garnered Rs 276.40 as of now. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Warwitnesses the normal weekday decline... Goes past Rs 275 cr... Next target: Rs 300 cr... War [Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr. Total: Rs 264.40 cr. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 276.40 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

The film has been equally adept at performing well across the globe. On Monday night, Taran Adarsh shared the film's performance internationally and he wrote: "War crosses $ 11 million in the international arena... Total after Weekend 2: $ 11.2 million [Rs 79.80 cr]." The film has been performing well in USA, UAE and UK.

Check out the film's performance globally:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, War showcases the story of a special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Kahlid (Tiger Shroff), who is well-aware of all his mentor's moves is chosen to take Kabir out. The film marks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project.

War opened in theaters on October 2 and it clashed with the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the box office.

