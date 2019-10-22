War Box Office Collection Day 20: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Now 7th Highest Earning With Rs 304 Crore

War Box Office: Tiger and Hrithik in a still from the film.(Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, is absolutely unstoppable at the box office. The film, which opened in theatres on October 2, is expected to cross the lifetime business of Salman Khan's Sultan and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat," reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. War, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, has collected Rs 304 crore within 20 days of its release. The film, which also released in Tamil and Telugu, garnered Rs 2.10 crore on Monday alone. Sharing the film's impressive box office report on Tuesday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "War crosses lifetime biz of Sultan and Padmaavat"... Now seventh highest grossing Hindi film... [Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: Rs 290 cr. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 304 cr. India biz."

War might be performing exceptionally well at the box office but it opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "War settles into a series of long-drawn-out action set pieces and contrived plot sleights designed to give Hrithik and Tiger the room to go all out."

Reacting to the film's success, Hrithik Roshan told news agancy IANS: "I'm delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club."

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff thanked all his fans, his co-star Hrithik and the entire film's crew and told IANS: "It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, War showcases the story of a special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Kahlid (Tiger Shroff), who is well-aware of all his mentor's moves is chosen to take Kabir out. The film marks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project.

War opened in theaters on October 2 and it clashed with the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)

