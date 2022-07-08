Charu Asopa On Ending Marriage To Rajeev Sen: Doing It For Daughter Ziana

A throwback of Charu Asopa with Rajeev Sen. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Actress Charu Asopa, in her latest vlog entry, opened up about her decision of ending her marriage to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. She says in the video: "I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana."

She signed off the vlog saying, "I am sure you'd understand me and continue to support me. Mein bas yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod dekar chodhna achha hai (I just want to say that what cannot reach its destination should be left at a beautiful turn)."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony in 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends. They welcomed a daughter last year. Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited last year.

Charu Asopa is best known for starring in TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, to name a few.