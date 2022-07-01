Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen To Separate. He 'Is Spreading Lies,' She Claims

Charu Asopa with Rajeev Sen in a throwback picture. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actor Charu Asopa recently opened up about their decision to separate. Charu Asopa recently told ETimes that she sent a notice to Rajeev Sen on June 7. "I didn't want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process," Charu Asopa told ETimes. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7, 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends. They welcomed a daughter last year.

The actress spoke about the "problems" in their marriage. She said, "Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuchh pata nahi chala. He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

Charu Asopa's added, "He is claiming that he didn't know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai. My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues."

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen in the interaction with ETimes said that he was not aware of Charu Asopa's first marriage. "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly... three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married," said Rajeev Sen.

Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited last year.

Charu Asopa has been a part of several TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, to name a few.