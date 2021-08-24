How Sushmita Sen And Family Made Charu Asopa's Baby Shower Special

Charu Asopa shared this photo. (Image courtesy: asopacharu)

Highlights Charu Asopa shared new photos from her baby shower on Monday night

"Some baby shower rituals pictures," she wrote

She looks gorgeous in a traditional red and orange saree in the pics

Actress Charu Asopa, who will soon welcome her first child with husband and model Rajeev Sen, shared new photos from her baby shower on Monday night and they are sugar, spice and everything nice. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who got married in 2019, announced their first pregnancy in adorable Instagram posts in May. Her baby shower ceremony was made special by sister-in-law, actress Sushmita Sen, mother-in-law Subhra Sen, father-in-law Shubeer Sen and niece Renee Sen. In the photos, Charu Asopa looks gorgeous in a traditional red and orange bandhani saree while Sushmita Sen looks pretty, as usual, in a pink suit.

Sharing the photo album from her baby shower, Charu Asopa wrote: "Some baby shower rituals pictures."

"Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child. #babyshowerpictures," the actress adorably captioned these photos with husband Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa's baby shower was hosted at her new house. On Monday morning, she posted the first photos from the ceremony and wrote: "Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house."

Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy with this post on May 21:

A few days later, Sushmita Sen shared a heartwarming post for Charu Asopa on social media. She wrote: "I've been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all! I am going to be a bua! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!" and added: "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday! Yippee! Speak of happy serendipity!"

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa met through common friends and after dating for four months, got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 in 2019, followed by a grand celebration in Goa.