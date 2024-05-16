Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan, Why You Do This? See New Poster Of His Ripped Self

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

New day, new poster of Kartik Aaryan from Chandu Champion. The new grayscale photo features an ab-tastic Kartik Aaryan intensely staring into the camera. He is seen wearing boxing gloves. The text on the poster reads, "The man who refused to surrender." The poster was accompanied by the caption, "In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion Champion Aa raha hai (The Champion is on his way)." Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan is slated to release on June 14.

Check out the new poster here:

A poster from the film was released on Wednesday as well. Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on his Instagram profile along with the caption, "Champion Aa Raha Hai (The champion is on his way). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion #14thjune."

Kartik Aaryan kickstarted the promotions of the film with his pet pooch Katori by his side.

Chandu Champion is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up". With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu," read a statement from the makers, reported news agency ANI.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.