Kartik Aaryan Worked For 14 Months On Marathi Dialect For Chandu Champion: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film Chandu Champion. As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language. Kartik unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion last year in August.

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Kabir Khan has directed the film. In January 2024, he finished the shoot for 'Chandu Champion'.

"In the caption, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk (red heart emoticon)."

Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.