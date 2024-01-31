Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Chandu Champion Wrap With A Rasmalai (Eating Sugar After A Year)

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan wrapped up Chandu Champion shoot and how. The actor, who has been actively sharing BTS moments from the sets, treated his Instafam to a video in which director Kabir Khan can be seen feeding him a rasmalai. The highlight of the video was Kartik Aaryan tasted sugar after a year as he was under a strict fitness regime for the shoot of the film. Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan announced through an Instagram post that he would fight a World Champion Sena Agbeko in the film. Kartik posted a picture with the champion on his social media feed. In the picture, they can be seen sharing a laugh. Kartik, dressed in a sleevless shirt, appeared to be ripped and muscular. He wrote in the caption, "Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow.@assassi_nation I hope he doesn't remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me." Sena Agbeko replied to Kartik's post and wrote, "Happy beast is a nice way to put it. I know you can hold your own." Take a look:

A few months back, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of the war sequence from the film. In the picture, the actor, dressed in a uniform, is seen firing a machine gun. He wrote, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you, Kabir Khan sir, for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan dropped the first look of his character in Chandu Champion last year. In the poster, Kartik, dressed in a uniform, looks grim with a few bruises on his face. Kartik wrote in the caption, "When India is written on your chest, it's a different feeling. Proud to be playing a real hero. A man who refuses to give up. Chandu Champion's first look. End of schedule 1 London."

Chandu Champion was announced in July, 2023. The movie has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.