Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur's Red Carpet Moment Was So Worth The Wait

Mrunal Thakur on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Mrunal Thakur, who checked into the French Riviera earlier this week, has been acing all the looks - back-to-back. Her red carpet moment was not any different. She made her big red carpet debut last night in a structured white cutout gown with a long train. She added bling to her look with big sparkly earrings. Mrunal is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the festival. Ahead of her Cannes debut, Mrunal Thakur had said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

See her red carpet look here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Off the red carpet, Mrunal wore a hooded Anamika Khanna number that she paired with Christian Louboutin heels.

Before that, she channeled her inner "desi girl" in a pastel saree from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock India.

Part bling, part powerful, the actress aced her first look. She paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with a bling jacket and lace pants by Dhruv Kapoor. Heels by Christian Louboutin completed the look.

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2 and an untitled project with superstar Nani.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also starred in the hit Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is best known for her performances in films like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other releases include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.