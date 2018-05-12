Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Is Taking Anand Ahuja To The French Riviera. See En Route Pics And Videos

Highlights
- Sonam and Anand flew out for Cannes on Saturday
- The duo got married on May 8
- Sonam will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15
Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Cannes-bound flight.
Here's an adorable photo of the couple before they set off for the airport, shared originally on Anand's Instagram story:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in an anand karaj on May 8 and followed it up with a reception on the evening of their day wedding. Sonam's reception turned out to be a gala affair with an impressive turn out of guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many more.
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you're the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
When in Cannes, Sonam will take over the reins from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently representing L'Oreal at the film festival. Deepika Padukone has already walked the red carpet on May 12 and May 13. Sonam will sashay down the aisle in Cannes on May 14 and May 15.