Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Is Taking Anand Ahuja To The French Riviera. See En Route Pics And Videos

No points for guessing where Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are off to, right? The duo just took off for Cannes on Saturday evening and shared updates with Instagram stories. Even for her travel, Sonam Kapoor appears to have hand-picked an ensemble that the fashion police will agree with. Sonam accessorised her pista green outfit with big-framed glasses and a simple watch. But within her hands and husband Anand Ahuja beside her, she looked every bit of a new bride. It seems that it was Anand, who took the initiative to share stories from inside the flight as Sonam appears quite a bit sleepy in her Instagram stories. The posts produced below were originally shared on Sonam's Instagram stories.Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Cannes-bound flight.Here's an adorable photo of the couple before they set off for the airport , shared originally on Anand's Instagram story:Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in anon May 8 and followed it up with a reception on the evening of their day wedding. Sonam's reception turned out to be a gala affair with an impressive turn out of guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many more. Sonam's wedding was the big fatthat all Kapoor weddings are expected to be, after which both the bride and the groom shared thank you notes for their parents and for those who made the entire experience "special." For her parents - Sunita and Anil Kapoor, this is what Sonam said: "Our Family is our strength. Thanks so much Sunita Kapoor, you're the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally."When in Cannes, Sonam will take over the reins from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently representing L'Oreal at the film festival. Deepika Padukone has already walked the red carpet on May 12 and May 13. Sonam will sashay down the aisle in Cannes on May 14 and May 15.