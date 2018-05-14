Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Went, Conquered And Is Now Back Home With A Big Smile

Deepika Padukone wrapped up her Cannes Film Festival duties on Saturday and returned to India last night with a big smile. Deepika was photographed at the Mumbai airport in a beige body-con dress by Max Mara and a trench coat over it and colour-coordinated heels. Deepika Padukone attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal. She walked the red carpet last week and totally stole the spotlight. A picture of Deepika, leaving the French Riviera, was shared by her stylist Shaleena Nathani and it was every bit stylish (just like the actress' other pictures from the film festival).
Say hello to Deepika Padukone.
This is how Deepika bid adieu to the French Riviera.
While in Cannes, Deepika walked the red carpet on May 10 and May 11. For her first appearance, she opted for an embellished Zuhair Murad gown, which she accentuated with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and Nicholas Kirkwood heels. (She looked fabulous).
And for Day 2, she wore a pink dramatic gown by Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection and looked absolutely stunning.
Meanwhile, at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wore with patterns, prints and colours. Her solid purple Victoria Hayes pantsuit and the metallic gold Alberta Ferretti gown stood out, like totally.
Here's a recap.
If we could look as good as Deepika Padukone in this classic blue and white combo.
CommentsDeepika Padukone handed over her L'Oreal ambassador duties to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the red carpet over the weekend. Sonam Kapoor has now checked into the French Riviera to take the charge. She will walk the red carpet tonight and on Tuesday.
